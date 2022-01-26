Viral sensation Jackie Weaver is to appear on Celebrity Mastermind as she puts her knowledge of The Chronicles Of Riddick film franchise to the test.

Jackie skyrocketed to fame following her handling of an online meeting of the chaotic Handforth Parish Council in December 2020.

The Zoom meeting, which was uploaded to YouTube, saw councillors lose their cool and trade insults, quickly went viral, and made an overnight star of the Cheshire local government advisor.

Now she has been announced in a line-up of 56 celebrities who will appear on the BBC One show.

The stars will compete for the Celebrity Mastermind trophy and will be raising money for their chosen charity.

Jackie will appear in the first episode of the new series fronted by Clive Myrie demonstrating her knowledge of the 2004 film staring Vin Diesel.

The Chronicles Of Riddick starred Diesel in the title role as Riddick, a character he also portrayed in 2000 film Pitch Black.

He also starred in the role in a third film, Riddick, in 2013.

How did Jackie Weaver become an internet sensation?

Jackie Weaver hosted a meeting of Handforth Parish Council in which councillors lost their cool and traded insults, leading to her kicking chairman Brian Tolver off the Zoom call.

A clip of the 10 December meeting, which was put on Twitter on 4 February, had been viewed more than three million times just 12 hours later, much to the shock of Jackie.

The clip has now been viewed over 5.8 million times on Twitter alone.

The meeting of the parish council in Cheshire marked the second time Mr Tolver had been removed, having previously been evicted from the earlier 7pm planning and environment committee call.

In the 7.30pm extraordinary meeting, Mr Tolver told Ms Weaver, chief officer of the Cheshire Association of Local Councils (ChALC), to "stop talking", and added: "You have no authority here."

Councillor Brian Tolver told ITV Granada Reports Jackie Weaver was acting outside the law and that caused the angry reaction by some of his colleagues.