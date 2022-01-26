Play video

Report by ITV News correspondent Rob Smith.

A Cheshire man, who has leukaemia and has shielded for the last two years, fears that as Covid restrictions fall away, people like him will be forgotten.

As of midnight on Thursday 27 January, the government's Plan B Coronavirus measures will cease to exist.

Face coverings will no longer be mandatory in any setting and large venues like nightclubs can stop requesting Covid passes from customers from the same date.

John Price. Credit: ITV News

John Price has blood cancer and, due to his diminished immune system, has been shielding for two years at his home in Warrington.

He says the end of Plan B restrictions makes him deeply anxious, after his doctor warned him the Covid-19 vaccine and boosters may not work for him.

"On a good day they think somebody with a blood cancer may only have a 30% protection", John explains.

"It brings an anxiety. You just take each day at a time and if you need to do something you ask 'is that worth the risk of catching Covid?'"

John and wife Anne sit in their garden in Warrington. They have both been shielding for two years. Credit: ITV News

John and his wife Anne have tried to reduce risk of contracting the virus as much as possible, with her at his side throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

He says he is fortunate not to be alone, but others in the same situation are not so lucky.

John runs a support group for those with weakened immunity who do not have anyone - he feels the Government has let them down over the last two years.

He said: "Lots of people who are immune-suppressed - they've made massive sacrifices and other people haven't".

Presenter Lucy Meacock spoke with Professor Matt Ashton, Liverpool's Director of Public Health. He said for people like John Price, it is still a very serious situation.

A statement from the Department for Health and Social Care said: "We have issued public health advise for people whose immune system means they are at a higher risk of serious outcomes from Covid-19. This advise remains in place.

"Those previously considered clinically extremely vulnerable are advised to follow the same guidance as the general public, but consider taking extra precautions to reduce their chance of catching Covid-19."

