A woman has had her hijab grabbed and spat at in an "utterly abhorrent" hate crime.

The woman was approached by a man and a woman at Liverpool One bus station on 5 January where she says the man grabbed her hijab.

He then attempted to engage her in conversation, asking her where she was from and speaking in Arabic.

The victim later said when she got on the bus a short while later, there was saliva on the back of her hijab, which she believes was the result of the man or woman spitting at her.

The victim was left shaken by the incident.

Merseyside Police have now released images of a man and a woman they want to speak to, believed to have information about the hate crime. Detective Inspector Steven O’Neill said: “We believe that the man and woman pictured may have vital information to assist our enquires so if you recognise them, please come forward. “It is utterly abhorrent to spit at someone and our investigations are ongoing to find those responsible. “We are treating this incident as a hate crime and I would urge anyone who was at the bus stop and may have witnessed the incident, to come forward. “Liverpool has a reputation for being a welcoming, friendly city. There is no place for hate and at Merseyside Police and we simply will not tolerate abuse towards people based on their race or religion. “If you recognise the man and woman pictured, or have any information, then please get in touch and we will do the rest.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter or Facebook with the reference 22000011742.

You can also call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.