ITV Granada Reports sports correspondent David Chisnall has this report.

Two brothers are set to go head-to-head for one of biggest matches in British basketball.

Jordan and Patrick Whelan are both gearing up, as Manchester Giants take on Leicester Riders in the British Basketball League (BBL) Cup final on Sunday, 30 January.

A crowd of up to 10,000 people are expected to watch in Birmingham, with the Giants looking to secure the team's first piece of silverware since they reformed a decade ago.

But for the Whelan family, it means they have to decide which jersey to wear on Sunday, with Jordan playing for the Giants and his brother, Patrick, playing for the Riders.

Brothers Patrick and Jordan will go head-to-head at the BBL cup final.

Both brothers, who have played basketball at a professional level all around the world, hope to help clinch a trophy for their teams - but who will their parents support?

"They'll both be there, we've split them up", Jordan explains.

"My Dad is going to be the Giants section and my mum is going to be in the Leicester section so mutual support from both side."

Jordan and Patrick's brother Daniel died at the age of 18. Credit: Family photo

Both Jordan and Patrick have extra motivation to win every time they step out onto court as they do it in memory of their older brother Daniel, who died at the age of 18.

Patrick said: "It's the reason I wear number 12, the number he used to play in. My brother has his name on his shoes. I think he'll be looking down and be proud of us both."

The Giants reclaimed their place in the professional British Basketball League for the 2012/13 season after the club collapsed in 2001.

Manchester Giants Credit: BBL

And as the club looks to reach for the stars once again, they have signed Britain's all time leading points scorer Dan Clark.

The six foot eleven player's move to Manchester has been likened to Ronaldo's return to United.

"We signed on the same day in the summer", basketball player Dan Clark said.

"It's a huge compliment to be compared to Cristiano but it's great to be in that situation. It's a privilege and hopefully I can bring back some silverware to back up my signing."