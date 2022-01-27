A review into the death of a five-year-old boy on New Year’s Eve has been commissioned by safeguarding chiefs.

Dylan Scanlon died at a home on Elm Road after police officers were called by the ambulance service to the Limeside area of Oldham.

After the youngster's death, a woman in her 30s was detained under the Mental Health Act.

Dylan's death will be the subject of a child safeguarding practice review, led by an independent expert, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Flowers outside the home on Elm Street.

It will scrutinise contact between several different organisations, including the council, his Dylan's school and Greater Manchester Police (GMP), and the youngster's family.

The incident has been referred to GMP's Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.A spokesperson for Oldham council said: “A review of Dylan’s case is currently underway.“We expect this to progress to a full child safeguarding practice review, the findings of which will be published in due course.“That child safeguarding practice review will be carried out by an independent author, with the full co-operation of Oldham council and other partners.“It will examine the circumstances around Dylan’s death and look into how organisations, including the council, were involved with Dylan during his life.”

Police outside a property where five-year-old Dylan Scanlon was found dead. Credit: MEN

These types of reviews are usually commissioned when a child has died or come to serious harm as a result of suspected abuse of neglect.

Previously known as serious case reviews, they aim to improve the way agencies and professionals work together to better safeguard children.

Police are still investigating the death of Dylan Scanlon and ask anyone with information to contact 161 856 1995 quoting 2284 31/12/21.

Alternatively, the independent charity – Crimestoppers, can be contacted anonymously, on 0800 555 111.