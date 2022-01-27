Play video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Elaine Willcox.

The family of pensioner who died in a care home during the pandemic say the easing of visiting Covid restrictions has come too late.

From Monday, 30 January, homes will be able to welcome unlimited visitors, giving relatives the human contact with their loved ones they need.

Residents in England were previously only allowed three visitors and one essential care worker each.

Jean was known as a smiler by nurses, but her health deteriorated after visits from her family and friends were stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She died in August 2021.

Jean's family say being unable to visit made her condition deteriorate quicker.

Her family fought for their 'Rights for Residents' campaign, claiming restricting contact during the final - and most challenging - years of her life was "inhumane."

Jean's daughter-in-law, Diane Mayhew, thinks the lifting of restrictions on Monday is too late for a lot of families who missed out on valuable memories with loved ones.

Diane said: "We could never explain to her why we couldn't be there for her, at a time when she needed us to the most.

"We've tried to grieve but we have the memories and images of her with her head in her hands, bewildered and why she felt so abandoned."

Residents and staff exercise together at Grovewood care home. Credit: ITV News

Grovewood care home in Birkenhead on the Wirral has been closed to visitors for weeks after two people tested positive for coronavirus.

Care home isolation times across the country are set to be halved from 28 days to 14, but not the five days it is for staff.

Shaquille Pabani, from the Maple Group, says the changes feel rushed.

He said: "While things are opening up again we will have to be more vigilant, in making sure that our residents are protected.

"Even though in the outside world social distancing measures are easing, we are going to have to ensure inside the homes that social distancing measures are adhered to because Covid still kills'

The region's health service has urged caution as more restrictions are eased. Credit: ITV News

Medics in the North West have urged caution too as Covid wards at the Royal Preston Hospital are still full and the new Nightingale hub is almost ready to open.

Professor Shondipon Laha, who works in critical care at the Royal Preston, says the Omicron variant of Covid has not gone away.

"With the mask coming off the disease will spread and the rates will go higher again", Professor Laha said.

"And as we see rates going higher a small percentage will need hospitalisation or critical care. A proportion of those will be staff who then can't come to work and deliver the care that they want to deliver."

