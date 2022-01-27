A former Merseyside Police detective has been stabbed to death at his home in Wirral.

Emergency services were called to Andrew McDiarmid's home on Oldfield Way on Monday night, 24 January, where they found the 64-year-old with serious injuries.

A post-mortem has been carried out and the cause of death was confirmed as stab wounds.

Forensics at the scene on Oldfield Way. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Andrew McDiarmid served as a Police Officer for 30 years.

Neighbours in the leafy Wirral suburb spoke of their shock after the incident, with one man saying Mr McDiarmid was "a nice guy" and had retired from his job "quite recently".

A 21-year-old man arrested at the scene has been detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital for assessment.

A 54-year-old woman was released on suspicion of murder, and has been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Police say enquiries are continuing. Credit: Liverpool Echo

An investigation remains ongoing and officers remain on Oldfield Way, while extensive CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries being carried out.Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said: "Andy joined Merseyside Police in 1978 and spent 30 years with the service, working at Wavertree police station and in CID in Tuebrook, Huyton and Wirral. He retired as a Detective Inspector in intelligence in 2008."Our thoughts and condolences are with Andy’s family at this tragic time."Can you help?

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police with reference 22000056993.