An investigation is underway after two separate shootings in Leigh, Greater Manchester.

Emergency services were called to Hawthorn Grove at around 5:45pm on Wednesday.

Officers attended and established a property had been shot at. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital.

A short time later, officers received another report of a second firearms discharge on Shadwell Grove, also in Leigh.

A second man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital.

Police on the scene at Hawthorne Grove in Leigh. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Superintendent Jamie Daniels said: "We are in the very early stages of our investigation into these incidents but we believe they could be linked.

"We have officers in Leigh carrying out extensive enquiries to establish exactly what has happened. Two people are in hospital with gun-shot wounds and I can assure people that we will leave no stone unturned as we work to find out who is responsible.

"We understand the community will be concerned and, as such, we have deployed extra patrols to reassure them. If you have information that could help us with our investigation, please come forward. Anything said can be done so in confidence or anonymously."

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 9101 or 0943 quoting 2599 26/01/22 or the independent charity - Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.