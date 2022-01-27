Northern leaders have expressed their “grave concern” that with only weeks of the financial year left Transport for North is still waiting for confirmation of its funding.

Political and business leaders across the North are calling on ministers to provide clarity on future funding for Transport for North (TfN) for the next three years.

Once confirmed, the company can continue working on plans to improve connectivity across the region and help unlock economic potential.

TfN is the only statutory Sub-national Transport Body (STB) in England and is charged by Government with providing advice on strategic infrastructure requirements.

It is funded directly by the Department for Transport.

Councilor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Vice-Chair of Transport for the North, has written to the Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps calling for an urgent meeting to resolve the situation.

Councilor Gittins said: "At its meeting held on Tuesday 25 January the TfN Board expressed its grave concern at the continued lack of certainty with regards to its core funding.

"The Board was concerned to note the implications this is having on TfN’s ability to deliver its agreed programme of work, and the consequential implications the continued uncertainty has for the health and well-being of staff."

Transport for the North employs around 120 staff and has offices in Manchester and Leeds.

It works with local authorities, business leaders and the Government to identify how best to direct investment in the Northern transport network to boost the economy for the people in the region and the country as a whole.