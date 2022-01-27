A man arrested in Manchester in connection with the Texas synagogue siege carried out by British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram has been released.

He was detained, on Tuesday, 25 January, alongside other man who still remains in custody Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A GMP spokesman, who said the arrests were “part of the local investigation”, added: “Communities defeat terrorism, and the help and support we get from the public is a vital part of that."

Malik Faisal Akram was shot dead by the FBI.

Malik Faisal Akram, from Blackburn in Lancashire, was shot dead after taking four people, including a rabbi, hostage during Saturday service at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville on 15 January.

FBI director Christopher Wray called the stand-off an antisemitic incident, while US President Joe Biden said it was an "act of terror".

The FBI added that Akram was not known to US intelligence services, with the agency conducting “rigorous” analysis of Akram’s associates, his online presence, and his devices.

Akram had flown to New York on December 29 before he later travelled to Texas and entered the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue.

Akram - understood to have a criminal record - was investigated by MI5 in 2020 but deemed not to be a credible threat to national security at the time.

It is not yet clear how he was able to travel to the US despite his UK criminal record.

The FBI said it is "working hard" to learn more about how Akram acquired the firearm he possessed.