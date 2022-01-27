Police have issued an urgent public appeal for a missing Manchester man who left hospital in pyjamas.

Alan Valentine, 62, was last seen at North Manchester General Hospital at 7pm on Wednesday, 26 January.

Greater Manchester Police said he left before receiving treatment in his pyjamas but could have changed clothes.

Officers said they were concerned for his health and welfare.

In a statement, GMP said: "Alan Valentine was last seen at 7pm on Wednesday and was wearing blue jeans and a dark jacket.

"We're concerned about his health as he left before receiving treatment. We want to make sure he's safe and well."