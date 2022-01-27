Schools across Liverpool are set to add specific lessons about Hillsborough to the curriculum after the proposals were passed unanimously by the council.

Primary and secondary schools will host special assemblies on a dedicated "Hillsborough Day" each year. It will be on the nearest Friday to the anniversary of the disaster.

Lessons will also look at the subsequent cover up and long fight for justice by the families of the 97 Liverpool fans who died.

The Council said "We commend survivors and the families of the ninety-seven fans who lost their lives as a result of the Hillsborough disaster for their three-decade campaign for justice.

"Council also notes that Kevin Sampson's recent drama for ITV, Anne - considered a masterpiece by many - has highlighted once again the fact that, despite the ninety-seven having been unlawfully killed, to date no individuals or organisations have been held accountable for their deaths".

Liverpool City Council said the ITV drama 'Anne' is considered a 'masterpiece' by many Credit: ITV

West Derby MP and councillor Ian Byrne submitted the motion to the council, and says he's "humbled and proud" it has been passed.