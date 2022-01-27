A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a 15-year-old pupil was stabbed "multiple times" at a secondary school in Barrow.

Police were called at 10:10am on Tuesday 25 January after reports of a boy that had been involved in an incident at Walney School.

He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, where he has since been discharged.

Police have confirmed that a 16-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article on a school premises.

He has been remanded in police custody and will attend Barrow Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 27 January 2022.