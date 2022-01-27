Two more men have been charged with the murder of teenager Aya Hachem who was gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

The 19-year-old died after she was struck by a stray bullet shot from a passing car in Blackburn on 17 May 2020.

She had been walking to buy food for her family to eat when they broke their Ramadan fast that evening.

Eight people have so far been jailed for a total of more than 200 years for their involvement in her murder, and the attempted murder of Pacha Khan, the intended target of the shooting.

Now, following a review of the evidence, two more men, who were interviewed in the early stages of the investigation, have been arrested and charged.

Suhayl Suleman, 37, of Shear Brow, Blackburn and Lewis Otway, 41, of Clitheroe Road, Manchester were charged with the murder of Aya, and the attempted murder of Pacha Khan.

Both men are due to appear before Preston Crown Court tomorrow on Friday, 28 January.

Following the sentencing of the seven men and one woman in 2021 Aya's brother, Ibrahim Hachem, says he was 'glad' other people will be safe now his sister's killers are in jail.