97th Hillsborough victim Andrew Devine's name added to Anfield memorial

Play video

The name of the 97th person to die from their injuries as a result of the Hillsborough disaster has been added to an official memorial at Anfield.

Work to etch Andrew Devine's name into the balmoral granite in front of the stadium's Main Stand was carried out by Liverpool Football Club on Friday.

Andrew, 55, from Mossley Hill, passed away in July 2021 as a result of the life-changing injuries he sustained in the tragedy.

The engraving, gilded with 24 carat gold leaf, is the latest in a series of tributes to the lifelong red.

An engraver adds Andrew's name to the Hillsborough memorial Credit: Liverpool Football Club

Andrew's name has also been added to the Hillsborough memorial located at Liverpool's training ground and the club is updating its tribute in the Anfield Forever stones located on the renamed 97 Avenue outside Anfield stadium.

The club's playing shirts will be updated for the 2022-23 season with the 97 emblem presented on the nape of the neck.

A spokesperson said, "The 97 will always be at the heart of Liverpool Football Club."

> Hillsborough disaster to be added to school curriculum in Liverpool

> Bereaved families and high-profile figures come together to demand 'Hillsborough Law Now'

> What is the proposed Hillsborough Law and why is it important?

Councillors voted in December 2021 to posthumously confer Andrew with the Freedom of Liverpool.

His name will join the 96 other victims of the disaster who were given the freedom of the city in September 2016, after inquests ruled they had been unlawfully killed.

Andrew's parents, Hilary and Stanley, said they felt “proud” to see their son recognised by the people of Liverpool.

The Hillsborough Memorial at Anfield is open to the public for those who wish to pay their respects.