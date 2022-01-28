Detectives are launching a renewed appeal for information to help find the body of a vulnerable woman, three years after she was last seen alive.

Susan Waring, 45, from Darwen, was last seen on 29 January 2019 with Alan Edwards who was later convicted of her murder.

Her body has never been found.

Saturday is the third anniversary of her disappearance and police are issuing a renewed call to help find her.

Det Ch Insp Lukmaan Mulla, of Lancashire Police, said: "Her murder remains one of the most difficult and heart-breaking investigations I have dealt with.

"Susan, so vulnerable, was subjected to horrific abuse by Alan Edwards, tragically ending in her murder.

"While her family has received justice with Edwards now serving a life term in prison, their suffering continues while her body remains missing. Edwards continues to deny Susan’s murder and as such, is not revealing where he disposed of her body.

"I want to make a direct plea today to anyone with information about her disappearance to come forward."

Susan Waring was last seen alive in 2019 Credit: Lancashire Constabulary

Susan had been subjected to several assaults by Edwards during their two-month relationship and was seen being punched to the face by him on 15 January 2019, around two weeks before her family last heard from her.

The following day, she attended a doctor’s appointment with multiple injuries, including bruising and severe swelling to the face.

Accompanied by Edwards, she was advised to seek medical attention at a hospital but sadly, she never did.

Susan was last seen at Asda in Darwen with Edwards.

Her family later reported her missing to the police, with officers later launching a murder investigation.

Det Ch Insp Mulla added: "I believe someone out there knows where Susan’s body is and can help police. I must stress, any information, no matter how seemingly small, could help our team to find her.

"Any calls to police will be treated in the strictest confidence.

"We want to find Susan and give her family some closure. Susan’s death, the subsequent investigation and trial has left them devastated.

"Can you help us and most importantly, help Susan’s family? Please contact us with any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference 0496 of January 27.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.