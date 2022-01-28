Relatives of a retired detective stabbed to death at his home have described him as a "true gentleman".

Andy McDiarmid, 64, died from stab wounds at his home on Oldfield Way in Heswall, Wirral, on Monday night.

His family have issued a tribute through Merseyside Police, the force he joined in 1978.They said: "Andy was a true gentleman. He was always willing to help anyone in need. If you have happened to cross Andy in your life, then this loss will be a tragic blow. A loss felt by family, friends, and countless others.

"Andy enjoyed walking, cooking, a sketchy bit of DIY, and most of all pleasing others. His love and kindness was genuine and sincere.

"Andy had a herculean work ethic. He was motivated and devoted to a task. He served in the Merseyside Police for over 30 years. He truly loved his job and all those he worked with.

"This loss will leave a void in many people's lives. Fill it with love and happiness. It is what he would have wanted. "

Crime scene officers in the leafy Wirral suburb earlier this week Credit: Liverpool Echo

Mr McDiarmid worked at Wavertree police station and in CID in Tuebrook, Huyton and Wirral. He retired as a Detective Inspector in intelligence in 2008.

A 21 year old man arrested at the scene has been detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital for assessment.

A woman, 54, was released on bail as enquiries continue.