The government is pledging to improve accessibility for deaf people by making British Sign Language an official language.

The move would place a responsibility on the Government to provide improved guidance to public services and government departments on the use of British Sign Language (BSL).

It would also see the launch of an advisory board of BSL users to offer guidance to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) on how and when to use it and examine how to increase the number of BSL interpreters.

Rosie and her profoundly deaf dad met with and signed with Princess Diana. Credit: Rosie Cooper

The government's promise follows a campaign by Rosie Cooper, the Labour MP for West Lancashire, to raise awareness of the difficulties that deaf people face.

The MP, who is the daughter of profoundly deaf parents, was able to bring the debate through a Private Member's Bill - which allows public bills introduced by MPs who are not government ministers.

She said: "My Bill aims to help put deaf BSL users on a more equal playing field with everyone else, to require the Government to work with deaf people to develop guidance on how public bodies should enable the use of BSL across their services."

She added that actress Rose Ayling-Ennis, who made history as the first deaf contestant in Strictly Come Dancing, had raised the profile for the need for BSL.

Ms Cooper said: "As the daughter of profoundly deaf parents, I grew up with BSL as my first language, so to see it being used every weekend on Strictly was phenomenal.

"So many people are signing up to learn BSL and have a much clearer understanding of what BSL is and why it essential that we recognise it as an official language."

Rosie Cooper, MP for West Lancashire, used a Private Members Bill to raise the issue of those reliant on BSL.

There are around 90,000 deaf people in the UK that rely on BSL.

Although British Sign Language (BSL) was recognised as a language in its own right by the government in 2003, it currently has no legal protection.

It means services do not need to provide an interpreter, which leaves many unable to access medical appointments or vital services.

DWP minister, Chloe Smith, said: "Effective communication is vital to creating a more inclusive and accessible society, and legally recognising British Sign Language in Great Britain is a significant step towards ensuring that deaf people are not excluded from reaching their potential.

"Passing the Bill will see (the) Government commit to improving the lives of deaf people, and will encourage organisations across the nation to take up the BSL mantle, benefitting both themselves and the deaf community."

It will receive its second reading on Friday, 28 January.