Seal rehabilitation fund raises over £10,000 after Isle of Man appeal
The Manx Wildlife Trust has raised over £10,000 for its seal rehabilitation programme, following an appeal for donations.
Funds will go towards a shipping container which will form the structure used for seals to be housed during their initial recovery.
Once purchased, the Trust is also looking at building a pool for the seals while they are being cared for.
The Trust has also thanked Gough Ritchie for an additional £10,000 donation which is to be used to train staff, vets and volunteers.
The announcement was made on the Manx Wildlife Trust Facebook page.
Seven-week-old 'Crunchie' was one of the seals released back into the sea in November after being in the care of the Trust.
She was found in distress just a couple of days old in Scarlett on the Island.
A team from the charity took Crunchie to Port Mooar in Maughold where she was released back into the wild.
What is needed to rehabilitate seal pups?
Teats, tubes and bottles (£50-£100 per year).
Fish (£40 per seal per week).
Heat lamp (£100 for two lamps).
Fish oil (£50 per year).
Transport crate (£50).
Yard brush (£20).
Hosepipe + reel (£50).
Stainless steel table (£150).
You can find out more about the Manx Wildlife Trust's 'seal appeal' here.