Seal rehabilitation fund raises over £10,000 after Isle of Man appeal

The Manx Wildlife Trust has raised over £10,000 for its seal rehabilitation programme, following an appeal for donations.

Funds will go towards a shipping container which will form the structure used for seals to be housed during their initial recovery.

Once purchased, the Trust is also looking at building a pool for the seals while they are being cared for.

The Trust has also thanked Gough Ritchie for an additional £10,000 donation which is to be used to train staff, vets and volunteers.

The announcement was made on the Manx Wildlife Trust Facebook page.

Crunchie was released back into the wild in November 2021. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Seven-week-old 'Crunchie' was one of the seals released back into the sea in November after being in the care of the Trust.

She was found in distress just a couple of days old in Scarlett on the Island.

A team from the charity took Crunchie to Port Mooar in Maughold where she was released back into the wild.

What is needed to rehabilitate seal pups?

Teats, tubes and bottles (£50-£100 per year).

Fish (£40 per seal per week).

Heat lamp (£100 for two lamps).

Fish oil (£50 per year).

Transport crate (£50).

Yard brush (£20).

Hosepipe + reel (£50).

Stainless steel table (£150).

You can find out more about the Manx Wildlife Trust's 'seal appeal' here.