The little boy with a big idea for fundraising in aid of his school

Video report by Sarah Rogers

Harvey Goodman is little boy with a big idea to raise money for his school.

Like many six-year-olds, Harvey is football-mad, and loves spending break time in his school playground.

So when money was needed to help fund a new state-of-the-art outdoor space, he took it upon himself to help out.

Harvey came up with the idea to walk to Old Trafford from his primary school to raise the much needed funds.

And he's carefully mapped out the route

He spoke with the head teacher in a school council meeting who loved the idea and asked to support Harvey and do the walk with him, his year 1 teacher was really excited by the idea and wanted to walk too.

The walk from Stockton heath primary school to Old Trafford football stadium is 15.5miles which is a huge challenge for anyone - let alone a six-year-old, but the determination he has is incredible to see.

He's enlisted the help of Sammy McIllroy the Manchester United legend who's been putting him through his paces.

Harvey is really enjoying his training, he is so committed and has really took it in his stride to adapt his weekends to long walks and hikes.

Let's hope he's kicking a ball with his classmates in a brand new playground very soon.