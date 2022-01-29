The family of a teenage boy who was stabbed to death in Stretford have made an emotional plea to find their loved ones' killer.

16-year-old Kennie Carter died in hospital after suffered a stab wound to his chest on the evening of Saturday, 22 January 2022 on Thirlmere Avenue.

Eight teenage boys aged, between the age of 14 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of Kennie's murder.

Three have been released with no further action and five have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Kennie's family appealed for the community to come forward with information and said "young lives like Kennie's are being lost far too often".

Kennie was stabbed in the chest on Thirlmere Avenue, Stretford. Credit: MEN

They said: "Kennie was our youngest, our baby, our cheeky chappy with baby blue eyes.

"His death has left a massive hole in our lives and our family has been destroyed.

"We will never have the opportunity to see him growing up and having a family of his own.

"Each day when we wake the house feels empty; we can't hear his footsteps, his voice or his music.

"We cannot believe how generous people have been, even people that don't know us or Kennie directly.

"We want to ask the community to provide as much information as they can to the police so that the person responsible is brought to justice.

"Young lives like Kennie's are being lost far too often and this has to stop."

Anyone with information on Kennie's death is asked to contact police on 0161 856 9908 quoting incident 2529 of 22/01/2022.

Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.