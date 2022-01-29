A Merseyside man has been jailed for stalking Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis.

Alex Boston, 43, from Moreton, who claimed to be in a relationship with Ms Davis, would turn up at her house in the early hours of the morning, leaving gifts and flowers on the doorstep.

As well as bombarding her with messages from various accounts online, he would also write letters - including one that was seven-pages long - claiming he loved her.

She became so frightened she moved out of her house to stay with relatives.

Police traced the social media accounts back to Boston, and identified him from CCTV footage at the house, and fingerprints from one of the letters.

As a result, he was charged with stalking and pleaded guilty at the first hearing on November 12 at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

He was then due to be sentenced on December 22 at Sefton Complex Case Court in Bootle, however het fled when he saw the press at court.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and a further hearing date was set for December 30, but he failed to turn up again.

He was finally brought to court on January 28 and was sentenced to 28 weeks in prison.

A restraining order, preventing him from contacting Ms Davis or her relatives was also imposed.

In a Victim Personal Statement which was read to the court, Ms Davis said: “I can no longer relax or feel safe and secure and feel my safe haven has been violated. Mentally this man’s stalking has caused me so much stress, I was struggling to cope.

"I was too scared to leave or enter my home. I would and still have panic attacks to this day. I constantly feel like I’m looking over my shoulder and can’t fully relax and my anxiety is horrendous."

District Crown Prosecutor Ronan Molloy of CPS Mersey Cheshire, said: “The actions of Alex Boston terrified his victim. He continued with a campaign of harassment and fear over several months.

“He claimed to be in a relationship with Ms Davis. This was a total fiction but the deception drove him further and further into criminality. Whatever he thought he was doing, he has almost ruined the life of the woman he claimed to be in love with.

“The Crown Prosecution Service would like to thank Ms Davis for her help in bringing this prosecution and for reporting the crimes of Mr Boston to the police. We hope the successful conclusion of this prosecution helps her to move on with her life.

“Mr Boston has dragged the conclusion of this case out by running away on several occasions he is now behind bars. The CPS hopes that this case sends out a strong message to other victims of online harassment and abuse that they do not have to tolerate it.”

Help and support

If you are being stalked, you should contact the police - call 999 if you or someone else is in immediate danger.

You can also get advice from the National Stalking Helpline on 0808 802 0300.