Report by Tim Scott

Saturday shopping and getting the vaccine can all be done in the same place this weekend, as Liverpool City Council joins up with the local NHS teams and Matalan to encourage shoppers to get their jab.

The Matalan store on Wavertree Road is hosting a vaccination clinic this weekend as well as next Wednesday and Saturday, with no appointment necessary.

Director of Public Health for Liverpool, Matt Ashton said "We're really pleased to be partnering with Matalan to help improve access to vaccination in an area of our city where take up has been lower than average - and we hope that many people will take full advantage of the offer."

Dr Fiona Lemmens is a local GP and Chair of NHS Liverpool Clinical Commissioning Group, she also welcomed the move "I particularly want to reassure those who are still feeling a little bit hesitant about having the vaccine that it's safe, and it's also proving very effective. We want to help people to make informed choices about what's best for their health when it comes to vaccination - so please, if you have any questions or concerns, do just ask."

Mike Jeans, Operations Director at Matalan said "We're delighted to be offering up space in our store to help more people in the area access their vaccines and booster jabs.