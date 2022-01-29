Merseyside Police have made a fresh appeal for information, a year after the body of a baby boy was found in Wirral.

The full-term baby was found on Friday 29th January 2021 at 4:25pm. The body was discovered in a wooded area close to the 16th green of Brackenwood golf course in Bebington. A post-mortem to establish the cause of death proved inconclusive.

Police have followed a number of lines of enquiry, including suggestions about the identity of the baby's mother, but all have been ruled out.

Despite forensic examinations, it was not possible to establish how long the baby's body had been at the golf course before he was discovered. Officers have made repeated requests for the baby's mother to come forward.

Detective Inspector Lynsay Armbruster said: "It has now been 12 months since the sad discovery of the baby's body in Wirral. He has since been laid to rest but we would still urge his mother to come forward and speak to us.

"I hope that because some time has now passed she feels in a position to make herself known. We are not looking to attribute blame to anybody, we are simply trying to establish what happened and ensure that the mother has continued access to any vital health and social care support she may need.

"I am sure that there are still people out there who know something but feel too scared or worried to come forward. I want them to feel reassured that the matter will be dealt with sensitively and all necessary help and support made available to those that need it."