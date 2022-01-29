Six geese have been found dead in Oldham leading to fears of a possible avian flu outbreak.

Oldham Council has now issued advice to the public to take extra care around the birds.

Do not touch any sick or dead birds

Do not feed any birds in the area

Do not fish in the area

Keep dogs on leads in the park

Avian flu or bird flu has been detected in a number of wild birds across the UK.

DEFRA has confirmed that this is normal for the time of year, as wild birds carry the disease to the UK when migrating from Europe and Asia.

The UK Health Security Agency has confirmed that the risk to public health is very low. Additionally, the Food Standards Agency has said that bird flu poses a very low safety risk to UK consumers and that properly cooked eggs and poultry remain safe to eat.

Trading standards are now carrying out foot patrols and bird detection across the country to try and control any possible outbreaks