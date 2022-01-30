Charity sports shop opens in Birkenhead

Sports Trader, Britain's first chain of charity sports shops, will open its doors in the Pyramids Shopping Centre, Birkenhead today.

The shops are run by young people, who are paid staff or volunteers, to gain confidence, self-esteem and retail skills - in some case, giving them a chance to move away from a criminal exploitation. The new shop and another new store in Bootle have been opened with the help of Merseyside Police.

Organised criminal groups prey on young and vulnerable people to do their dirty work, whether that's through County Lines drug dealing or other criminal activity - this programme is one of many Project Medusa is supporting, to help young people who many be facing some challenges in their lives to, be given an opportunity.

Inside the shops, shoppers can find new, branded sportswear from the likes of Kickers, Ellesse and Regatta, all priced at £5 or less. Profits from sales go back into the local community to support local sports and participation projects community projects.

Lance Haggith, founder of Sports Traider said: "We are delighted to be working with Merseyside Police to open two brand new Sports Traider shops in Merseyside.

"We will be working to provide sports participation and employment opportunities to young people in the communities of Bootle and Birkenhead and we would like to thank everyone for the support we have received already.

Detective Superintendent Andy O'Connor said: "We are proud to partner with Sports Traider to open these two new shops, the first of their kind in Merseyside.

"We share the same vision as the charity, in that we want young people who may be facing some challenges in their life to be given an opportunity.