Decision on Eden Project in Morecambe expected today

The people behind Eden Project North say it will be a major new attraction in Morecambe. Lancashire. It will be a destination that combines indoor and outdoor experiences, connecting people with the internationally-significant natural environment of Morecambe Bay while also enhancing wellbeing.

They say it will be a day out that inspires a sense of wonder and connection with the natural world.

The attraction would cover around 200,000 square feet of Morecambe's waterfront. It's estimated around three quarters of a million people would visit each year, boosting the local economy by over 45 million pounds.

A planning application submitted for the project goes before Lancaster City Council's planning committee today at what is set to be one of the city council’s most important planning meetings in over a decade.

Eden Project North will be a ticketed visitor attraction with large indoor environments, housed within iconic pavilions, at its heart. It will build on the Eden Project in Cornwall’s particular mix of entertainment and education, leaving visitors with lasting memories as well as driving positive behavioural change.