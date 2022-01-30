Liverpool City Council is appealing for businesses to help fund free home broadband for less well off families.

Get Connected is a council pledge to provide 4G internet access for all families eligible for free school meals and at risk of digital poverty. The aim is to promote digital inclusion.

The council is working to offer fully funded connections for 12 months to up to 10,000 households which will see about 12,000 children getting improved access to online education.

Older members of each household will benefit too as they will be able to get online for employment opportunities and training.

Families eligible for connections are currently being contacted directly by the council.

Connections have started being rolled out to families, prioritising those with children in examination years and now the council is offering businesses the chance to get involved.

It is estimated that a connection for one family for 12 months will cost no more than £300.

If your business would like to discuss helping families to Get Connected please contact GetConnected@liverpool.gov.uk .

To find out more about the project, visit the #GetConnected website.