Man's body found in Salford park

An investigation is under way after a man was found dead at a park in Clowes Park, Higher Broughton, Salford.Police were called there around 7.30am on Sunday.Officers discovered a man who was unresponsive, Greater ManchesterPolice (GMP) said.Paramedics were called to the scene but sadly the man was pronounced dead.No further details about his age or identity have been released at this stage.A police cordon has been erected inside the park and on Okeover Roadwhilst detectives try to piece together what happened.

Credit: MEN Media

Clowes Park is currently closed to the public although neighbouringresidents can access their homes.A spokesperson for GMP said: "Police were called around 7.30am todayto Clowes Park, Salford, to a report of an unresponsive male."Emergency services attended and a man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."Enquiries are in their initial stages and a scene currently remains in place.""Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident854 of 30/01/22."