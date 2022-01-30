Six year old fundraiser smashes his target after walking to Old Trafford
Harvey Goodman has completed his fundraising walk from his school in Warrington to Old Trafford and smashed his target, raising more than £7,000.
The six year old wanted to help fund a new state of the art playground at his school so decided to help raise the money.
He wanted to combine his love of Manchester United with his love of the playgrounds, so decided to walk from Stockton Heath primary school to Old Trafford football stadium. It's 15.5miles but he enlisted the help of Sammy McIllroy the Manchester United legend.
Harvey arrived at Old Trafford to cheers from his friends
Harvey's Dad helped him set up a Just Giving page in the hope they could raise £3,000, so far it has raised more than £7,000.