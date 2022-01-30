Harvey Goodman has completed his fundraising walk from his school in Warrington to Old Trafford and smashed his target, raising more than £7,000.

The six year old wanted to help fund a new state of the art playground at his school so decided to help raise the money.

He wanted to combine his love of Manchester United with his love of the playgrounds, so decided to walk from Stockton Heath primary school to Old Trafford football stadium. It's 15.5miles but he enlisted the help of Sammy McIllroy the Manchester United legend.

Sammy McIlroy joined Harvey for his walk Credit: ITV News

Harvey arrived at Old Trafford to cheers from his friends

Play video

Harvey's Dad helped him set up a Just Giving page in the hope they could raise £3,000, so far it has raised more than £7,000.

Sarah Rogers spoke to Harvey before his walk