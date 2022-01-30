A video has emerged which appears to show a disturbance at Manchester's Arndale Centre before a stabbing took place on Friday night

Play video

A 16 year old boy was taken to hospital after he was stabbed inside a shop.

Police were called around 7.20pm, when emergency services attended they established there had been a disturbance between two groups of teenagers, resulting in the stabbing.

The teenager was taken to hospital, his injuries are not life- threatening.

A couple of other teenagers also received minor injuries and were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

The offending group left the scene prior to police arrival.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Inspector Glen Rees of GMP's City of Manchester division said: "I fully understand and sympathise with the worry and concern that incidents such as this can cause for the wider public, especially in such a busy area on a Friday evening.

"I would like to stress that we are treating this as an isolated incident and we do not believe there to be any ongoing wider threat to the general public.

"Our enquiries are ongoing but I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has any information to come forward and assist us with our investigation. This was a busy part of the city centre so I am confident there will be people out there who can help us identify those responsible."