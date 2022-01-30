Play video

Video report by Victoria Grimes

A Liverpool community radio station is celebrating its one year anniversary of continuous broadcasting.

Florrie Radio was set up three years ago at community hub The Florrie in South Liverpool. The well known Dingle institution wanted to give a voice to members of the community and provide an opportunity for those interested in radio to get involved.

The station now broadcasts online 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Lee Swann, 32, is one of the volunteer presenters. His show 'Cup of Tea With Lee' airs weekly and sees him chatting to a variety of guests, from celebrities, sportspeople and members of the local community. He told Granada Reports that his show makes him happy.

Lee Swan, 32, is a volunteer presenter on Florrie Radio.

Station manager Ian Broadhurst said: it's very much run by the community for the community so if someone has an idea and wants to do a show then they can.''

''Volunteers are often nervous at first, but after a few weeks they're trying to kick me out the studio so they can do their own thing!''

The radio station is part of The Florrie's mission to support everyone in the community, however they may need it.

The charity at the heart of Dingle and has been serving the community there for 133 years.

The Grade II listed building was previously a school for boys and has continued its heritage as a social and educational hub for the people of south Liverpool throughout its life.

Lee Swan and Ian Boradhurst discuss Lee's next show.

The Florrie consists of a Grand Hall, Multi-Sports Gymnasium, Heritage Centre, Community Arts & Music Room, Library & IT suite, Community Cafe, Radio Studio and two community gardens.

It is also home to The Florrie Food Union, a new initiative aimed at combating food poverty in South Liverpool.

The centre has a small team of staff but also have a large group of volunteers who help run the centre and activities on a day to day basis.

Over the years it has been supported by celebrity patrons, including The Royle Family actor Ricky Tomlinson. The actor celebrated his 80th birthday with a surprise party there in 2019.

Actor Ricky Tomlinson with Sue Johnson - the pair played husband and wife in both Brookside and comedy the Royle Family. Credit: PA

DJ and broadcaster Janice Long who died in December 2021 was also a long standing supporter.

She held her wedding at the The Florrie in 2016 and was instrumental in helping set up the radio station and mentored young people interested in careers in the industry.

Liverpool born radio presenter Janice Long has died at 66

Broadcaster Janice Long was a patron of The Florrie until her death in December 2021. Credit: PA

Ian said: ''She was lovely Janice and it was great to have someone from the industy involved. If you're a kid growing up in The Dingle then you might think you can't do that, but seeing Janice Long do it - it's kind of aspirational.''

The station are now hoping that more people will get involved and bring ideas for future shows.

Find out more about Florrie radio here