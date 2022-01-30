Lancashire Residents have turned out in force to help plant hundreds of trees as part of Rossendale Council's climate change commitment.

The Rossendale Forest Initiative wants to plant a tree for every child in the borough over the next three years, that's around 16,000 trees.

Already hundreds of people have signed up to help plant the trees including schools and community groups.

This weekends sessions has been a big success and already 2,000 trees have been planted

The 'Pledge to plant' campaign is attracting more volunteers via social media

Eco friendly tree shields are being put around all the trees to protect them.