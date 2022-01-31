A coroner has urged grieving relatives to remember that the quality of a life is measured in love and not time - after hearing how two young people were killed in a near-100mph crash in one of the Mersey tunnels.Paige Rice, 22, from Birmingham, was the passenger in an Audi S3 driven by 27-year-old Callum Miller, when it collided with a taxi in the early hours of 17 October, 2021.Paige was pronounced dead in hospital a few hours after the crash, while Callum died the following day in hospital.

The driver of the taxi, a man in his 40s, survived but required hospital treatment for serious injuries, an inquest in Liverpool heard.Sgt Michael Clarey, of Merseyside Police roads policing unit, said at around 12.25am 17 October, the Audi driven by Callum had been travelling North East on Victoria Street, in the general direction of the Queensway Tunnel.At the entrance of the tunnel, it struck the rear of a grey coloured Passat and then collided with a London taxi, causing minor damage to the other vehicles.It then collided with bollards and entered the tunnel at a fast speed.It travelled for a short distance while it negotiated a long bend, before colliding head-on with a blue coloured Mercedes taxi.Both vehicles suffered heavy damage with the force of the impact, and the taxi travelled backwards some considerable distance.Paige sustained severe injuries in the front passenger seat of the Audi and was stabilised at the scene before being transferred to the Royal Liverpool Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4.10am.Callum was transferred to the trauma centre at Aintree Hospital, he was on life support and sedated, and his condition was described as critical. He died the next day.

The crash scene outside the Queensway Tunnel Credit: Liverpool Echo

At first, police pursued a criminal inquiry into causing death by dangerous driving, but that was abandoned due to the conditions of the victims.Analysis of CCTV footage revealed the Audi was believed to be travelling at around 98.4mph just before the crash.Mr Rebello said: “Paige died a day before Callum died and these are two separate distinct inquests where the subject matter overlaps because they were inside the same vehicle.”On 1 November, Paige’s body was identified by her mother. She was born in Solihull in November 1998 and was certified as having died at the Royal Liverpool Hospital on 17 October.

Mr Rebello said her occupation was given as a nail technician. The medical cause of death was given as poly trauma - or multiple injuries.

Just 22-years-old - Paige was a nail technician Credit: Liverpool Echo

Callum Miller was identified by his father, Peter Miller.His sister Camile Kilpatrick confirmed he was born in Stockport in August 1994, and he was a labourer.He died in Aintree Hospital on 18 October. His medical cause of death was given as traumatic brain injury.Mr Rebello concluded that Paige and Callum died as a result of a road traffic collision.He said: “It’s not a matter of this court to establish the relationships between these two people.“We are none of us perfect, we all get something wrong and make mistakes every single day”.Mr Rebello concluded: “Today has brought back lots of wounds that have started to heal."When I die, I don’t want anyone to ever think about how I died; I want people to remember me for the person they know now."I don't think anyone here would ever want to be remembered for their death. It’s appropriate and gives these young people their dignity in death if you celebrate those lives that you still hold in your hearts…“Death is debilitating, it covers a range of emotions, anger, bitterness, revenge, love…the most important thing is not to let these deaths steal from you the person you continue to love. The only way you can do that is by storing up happy memories.“Life is never measured in time, the quality of life is measured in love.”