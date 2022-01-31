A proposed devolution deal for Lancashire has taken a step closer to becoming reality after another local council joined a group looking to strike a new deal with Westminster.

Councillors from all political groups at West Lancashire Borough Council were the latest to back the new proposals, called A New Deal for a Greater Lancashire.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the New Deal plan would keep the existing borough and county council system but bring together 15 Lancashire council leaders to decide exactly how a potential £5.6 billion budget should be spent over the coming years rather than Westminster.

Priority areas for spending earmarked by council leaders include the economy, skills, education, transport, digital and telecoms infrastructure.

No public poll or referendum is proposed.

There would be no new elected mayor, unlike Steve Rotheram in the Liverpool City Region, Andy Burnham in Greater Manchester or Ben Houchen in the Tees Valley area of the North-East.

Devolution in action - the Greater Manchester and Liverpool City Region Mayors, Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram Credit: PA Images

Labour's Coun Ian Moran, the leader of West Lancashire Council, said: “We have been involved with devolution talks for a number of years.

Things have come a long way in that time and we have had a few stumbling blocks too.

Some of the wealthier boroughs in Lancashire did not want to get involved. However, we have now got every one on-board.

Councillor Ian Moran, Leader of West Lancashire Borough Council said: "We have also seen how the Liverpool City Region and Greater Manchester are moving further and further ahead. Lancashire is getting left behind.

"This new deal could bring over £5 billion to Lancashire over a period of years. Three-quarters of that would be new money.

"The other quarter would be decided (allocated) by us in Lancashire rather than by Westminster. This brings more powers and more money.”

Councillor Adrian Owens, from the independent Our West Lancashire group, added: ''Devolution has been a topic going back years under different leaders. It’s quite a saga. We need to seize the initiative. Decisions would be made locally and the principles are spot-on.

“We have residents asking why something can happen in Maghull and Merseyside just down the road but not in West Lancashire? I have had to explain that a lot of it is about finance that goes to Merseyside. This plan is about getting some of that funding into Lancashire. I’m a big supporter.”

Previous Lancashire devolution talks have been unsuccessful because of technical disagreements.

However, the latest proposals have found agreement among all Lancashire council leaders.

The new arrangements include one vote per council leader with a two-thirds majority needed for decisions. Individual boroughs can veto anything which directly impacts their area, with some exceptions.