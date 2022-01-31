Everton have named Frank Lampard as their new manager after the club sacked Rafael Benitez.

The club announced the appointment on social media - saying he will take charge of the First Team for the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brentford at Goodison Park on Saturday 5 February.

The former Chelsea player and manager has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract deal until June 2024.

In a statement Lampard said: “It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club. I’m very hungry to get started.

"After speaking to the owner, Chairman and the Board, I very much felt their passion and ambition. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together.

“You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club. That will be hugely important. As a team – the competitive level that the Premier League brings and the position we are in the table – we certainly need that. It’s a two-way thing.

"I think Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline.

“My first message to the players will be that we have to do this together. We’ll try to do our job and I know the fans will be there backing us.”

Former England midfielder Lampard, 43, has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea last January but had been linked with other vacancies at Aston Villa, Norwich and Crystal Palace.

He takes charge of the Toffees with the Merseyside club 16th in the Premier League and just four points above the relegation zone.

Everton Majority Shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, said: “I am really delighted that Frank has joined us. He is an impressive young man and off the pitch.

"He has played at the very highest level of the game and has football in his blood.

"He impressed us all greatly during the thorough interview process and we’re all ready to give him all of our support as he looks to give the team an immediate boost.”

Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright said: “Frank impressed us greatly throughout our process, coming across as a modern, ambitious and exciting young manager.

"He expressed a clear vision on how he wants to take the club forward and, importantly, a tremendous passion and genuine enthusiasm to join us.

"I’m sure Evertonians will give him the special welcome that only they can and will be looking forward to giving him and his coaching staff a warm Goodison welcome next weekend.”

Vitor Pereira, the former Porto manager, was also in contention for the job but a TV interview on Wednesday appeared to have damaged his hopes while some fans also protested against the Portuguese.