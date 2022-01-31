A business group in Blackpool has laid out a vision for the town, as it attempts to 'level up' the town's economy by £1 billion.

The Blackpool Pride of Place Partnership has released the latest edition of its Blackpool Town Prospectus aimed at responding to the current and future needs of the local community, and building on the government's levelling-up agenda.

"An Agenda For Action 2030" is a long-term strategic vision for Blackpool, positioning the area as a creative, digital, and educational hub for the North West and beyond.

Since the launch of the first prospectus in 2018, more than £350 million has been invested in the town, including £100 million of government funding.

Blackpool Pride of Place Partnership has set out a £1 billion vision for the town. Credit: PA

The group has now set out an ambition to grow Blackpool's economy by £1 billion by 2030.

What are the key asks of Government?

Housing: £100m investment in capital funding to intervene at scale in the failed housing market in inner Blackpool.

Communities: Back plans submitted to Homes England which set out a wider approach to the regeneration of each area, including greening and pocket parks, reducing the density of urban development, improving connectivity across Blackpool, and creating safe spaces for children and families.

Health: Ensure the Governance of the Integrated Care Partnership delivering tangible devolution to Blackpool so place-based health care can integrate seamlessly with the existing array of complementary social support.

Digital: Work to utilise and capitalise on the international fibre connection to Europe and the USA to diversify Blackpool and the Fylde Coast's economy to maximise community opportunities.

The group wants to introduce a Multiversity in the town to support education. Credit: PA

Education and Skills: Support a successor programme for the Blackpool Opportunity Area until 2030 to maintain improvements in educational performance and inclusion, supplemented with targeted support for those who are hardest to reach in our community, making sure there is a place for everyone in the workforce. Support the development of a Multiversity in the town that will inspire all young people and act as the hub to develop a truly inclusive Blackpool workforce.

Regeneration: Support an extension of the Enterprise Zone Business Rate Relief and Enhanced Capital Allowances until 2025, provide backing for Blackpool's Levelling Up Fund bids. As part of the 'Restoring your Railway' programme, invest in reopening the five-mile Poulton to Fleetwood line and a passing loop on the South Fylde line to double rail frequency for commuters and students.

Christine Hodgson, Chair of the Blackpool Pride of Place Partnership said:

"Thousands of new jobs have already been created, there have been vast improvements in outcomes for young people and the council has made great progress on improving some of the worst housing stock in the town."

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said:

"This refreshed prospectus reflects our ambition to build on the investment that is already underway to regenerate our town and improve life chances and opportunities for our residents.

"Much has already been achieved but there is much more that can be done in the years ahead. We have demonstrated that we can deliver transformational change if we have the required funding and support from central Government and we trust that Ministers will recognise the potential to deliver its levelling-up agenda here in Blackpool."