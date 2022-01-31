Police investigating the rape and assault of a woman have been granted additional time to question Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood.

The 20-year-old was arrested on 30 January and remains in custody after allegations were made on social media.

The posts, which have since been deleted, included video, photos and an audio recording.

In a statement, Manchester United said it "does not condone violence of any kind". Credit: PA Images

Greenwood has been suspended from the Manchester United squad until further notice.

In a statement the club said it is "aware of images and allegations circulating on social media” but that it would not comment “until the facts have been established".

It added: “Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "Inquiries are ongoing and the victim is being offered specialist support.

"We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim’s right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings."