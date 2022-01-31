Newly-qualified nurse Jade Hills had never thought to check her breasts for lumps - until she read a friend's book about her own cancer journey.

At 31, Jade, from Monton in Salford, thought she was too young to be affected by breast cancer.

But as she was near to finishing her friend's book, she decided to check herself - and to her shock found two notable lumps.Just a few weeks later, she was given the devastating news that she had triple negative breast cancer, and will most likely need to have chemotherapy and radiotherapy.She and her boyfriend, Harry Couper, have now also had to put their hopes of starting a family on hold.

Jade with her boyfriend Harry Couper as she graduated as a nurse Credit: MEN Syndcation

What is triple negative breast cancer?

About 10-20% of breast cancers are triple-negative breast cancers.

It is a type of cancer that tests negative for the receptors of the hormones estrogen and progesterone, and for excess HER2 protein.

This means it is unlikely to respond to conventional hormonal therapy medicines and also to medicines that target the HER2 protein.

Triple negative breast cancer can therefore be classed as more aggressive and have a poorer prognosis than other types of breast cancer.

It is most commonly found in women under the age of 50, in black and Hispanic women and women with the BRCA1 mutation.

Triple negative breast cancer is usually treated with a combination of surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Jade now wants to raise awareness of the importance of checking your body for lumps and abnormalities, and says her friend's book probably saved her life.Jade said: "I was reaching the end of the book and I realised I had never really checked my breasts."I decided to check and when I did I found two lumps. One was quite soft but the other was really hard."I went to bed but in the morning I was worried sick so I phoned my mum and she managed to arrange a doctor's appointment for me the following day."

Jade visited her GP and was immediately referred to the Nightingale breast clinic at Wythenshawe Hospital in south Manchester.She received a cancellation appointment a week later and attended the clinic on 12 November last year.Jade said: "I went to see the consultant and he told me he didn't think it was going to be cancer but he booked me in for a scan anyway just in case."Two weeks later I found out that I have triple negative breast cancer, which is very rare for young people like me."I can't have hormonal treatment for it and instead will most likely have to have chemotherapy and radiotherapy."

Jade and Harry have had to put family plans on hold Credit: MEN Syndication

Jade has since had an operation to remove the lump and is now waiting for the results, but says her consultant believes more treatment will be needed.The diagnosis has come as double blow as Jade and her partner will not be able to try for a baby until her treatment is finished.Jade said: "We had wanted to start a family this year and when they told me it was such a shock."The week after they sent me to a fertility clinic and I found out that I can’t have my eggs frozen. If I do need to have chemotherapy now it will be really hard to have a baby."It has been hard emotionally and physically. I have managed to get myself out walking every day which has helped."Jade has had to take time off work following her diagnosis, and now wants to use her free time to spread awareness.Jade said: "I could have been in a much worse situation if I hadn't found those lumps when I did."I feel like that book has literally saved my life."Being off work I just want to try and help by raising awareness and particularly encourage women - and men - to check their breasts."You never actually think something like that is going to happen to you."In September, Jade's partner Harry, her close friend Kayleigh, stepdad John, and uncle Tony will be taking part in the London to Brighton Cycle but with a twist.They will in fact be doing the ride and then back within the same day - raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.There is more information about their fundraiser here.