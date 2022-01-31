When Tucker met Ivy - the doggie donor rescue tale with a happy ending

Tucker is a rescue dog with a difference.

Yes, the retired racing greyhound is a rescue dog himself.

But he's also a life saver - having donated blood in an emergency transfusion to a poorly pooch who was seemingly just hours from death.

And now the two pets have been reunited for the first time at Cheshire Dogs' Home - with Tucker's new owner Matthew Jackson completely unaware of his hound's heroics.

Willows vet Kaitlin Turnbull with Tucker the greyhound and cocker spaniel Ivy Blu and owners Matthew Jackson and Shelley Cleaveley. Credit: Steve Rawlins

Tucker was drafted in from the home after an urgent call from Beech House Veterinary Centre in Warrington on Christmas Eve.

Four-and-a-half-year-old Ivy was at death's door after being diagnosed with severe anaemia that was causing her body to attack its own blood cells.

Her heartbroken owner, Shelley Cleaveley, admitted she and her family were preparing themselves for the worst: "Just before Christmas, we noticed something wasn't quite right with Ivy.

"The vet did some tests on her and discovered she had anaemia. She was put on medication but a few days later she just went further downhill.

"She was really poorly, her tongue and gums were almost white so she was kept in for further observations.

"Then on Christmas Eve, we were told her condition was critical and that she needed a blood transfusion."

Shelley assumed the blood would come from a blood bank, but only by a strange coincidence did she discover from her neighbour, who works at Cheshire Dogs' Home, that long-term resident Tucker had gone into Beech House to be a live donor.

It was the first time veterinary surgeon Kaitlin Turnbull had carried out the procedure. She said: "Ivy presented really lethargic, she was off her food and she had a temperature.

"When we ran her blood tests to investigate, we discovered she was critically ill. Her blood count was 12 when ideally we'd like levels to be over 35.''

Kaitlin said further tests allowed her to diagnose Ivy-Blu with a condition called immune mediated anaemia, which causes the body to attack red blood cells because it develops antibodies to them.

An emergency call was made to Cheshire Dogs' Home to see if any of its residents could step in and retired racer Tucker was called into action.

The blood transfusion involved taking 400ml of blood from Tucker's neck and piping it slowly into Ivy-Blu while making sure she didn't have any reactions.

Afterwards Tucker was given a bowl of food for his life-saving efforts.

Meanwhile Ivy-Blu was given medication to help with her recovery and now staff at Beech House are delighted with her progress.

Kaitlin said: "I've been seeing Ivy-Blu for check ups ever since she was discharged and she's doing brilliantly, her blood levels have all been remaining stable and we're hoping to wean her off medication gradually.

"It's a miracle she is still here.

"Tucker was definitely a key worker on Christmas Eve, he's a superstar."

Ivy-Blu's owner, Shelley added: "I was amazed to hear how Tucker had given blood and saved Ivy's life.

"She's a lovely posh pooch and as Ivy had spent Christmas at a specialist hospital recovering, we gave some of her Christmas presents to Tucker.

"She's been through so much, you don't realise, I didn't know dogs could give blood, this whole ordeal has opened my eyes to see how special it is.''

While Ivy(right) recovers, Tucker has found a new forever home Credit: Steve Rawlins

And it seems that five-year-old Tucker has been rewarded for his good deed by finally finding a forever family after being one of the home's longest-staying residents.

New owner Matthew, from Failsworth, said: “We were in rented accommodation and had wanted a dog for ages so when we moved into our new home my wife, Carley, showed me a photo of Tucker and we went to see him and fell in love with him.

“They thought he might be a bit of a handful but he’s great although we didn’t realise at the time that he was also a hero.

“We’re delighted that he could meet up with Ivy-Blu. It’s such a lovely story.”

Anna Stansfield, manager at Cheshire Dogs’ Home, said: “This is a wonderful story and we’re so glad that our beautiful boy, Tucker, was able to play his part in saving Ivy’s life.''