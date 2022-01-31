An investigation has been launched after woman has died in a Merseyside house fire.

Three fire crews attended the blaze at a bungalow on Towers Avenue, Maghull, at just before 5:30am on 31 January.

Once inside, firefighters found the woman unconscious and not breathing.

They provided first aid at the scene, however she was declared dead.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire crews were alerted at 5:18am and on scene at 5:26am.

"On arrival crews found smoke issuing from the building. Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and began fighting the fire with hose reel jets while searching for occupants.

"As firefighters searched the bungalow they discovered a casualty, unconscious and not breathing.

"Firefighters immediately provided emergency first aid, but despite their best efforts, sadly were unable to save the woman.

"The deceased’s next of kin have been informed and a file has been passed to the coroner."

Merseyside Police will now investigate the cause of the fire, with help from the fire service.