Human remains discovered in a nature reserve in Bolton have been formally identified as James Hodgkiss who has been missing since 2016.

Officers were called to the former Red Moss reserve in Horwich at around 3pm on Monday, 24 January after bones were discovered.

The remains were found to be human and have since been formally identified as the father-of-two from Bolton who was reported missing on 3 August 2016.

Greater Manchester Police carried out an extensive missing person investigation, but the 34-year-old, at the time he went missing, was never found.

Police say an investigation is ongoing to establish the cause of death, but there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances.

Human remains were found in a nature reserve in January 2022. Credit: MEN

A report has been prepared for HM Coroner and James' family is being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rollinson, of GMP's Bolton district, said: "Our thoughts go out to James' family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

"We would now ask that their privacy be respected as they come to terms with this news.

"At the time of James' disappearance, an extensive missing person investigation was launched, with a number of searches carried out, as well as extensive financial, CCTV, and social media enquiries undertaken.

"Sadly, this is not the news that many will have hoped for. However, our investigation will continue to establish the full circumstances and provide the answers his family is looking for."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.