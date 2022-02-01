Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and sexual assault.

Police have been given more time to investigate and question the striker after he was arrested on 30 January following allegations on social media of the rape and assault of a woman.

The posts, which have since been deleted, included video, photos and an audio recording.

Magistrates authorised an extension until Wednesday 2 February, and Greenwood remains in police custody.

In a statement Greater Manchester Police said: "The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday 30 January afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

"He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow Wednesday 2 February.

"Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill."

Credit: PA Images

Manchester United have suspended the 20-year-old from the squad until further notice.

In a statement the club said: "Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind.

"As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice"

It had previously said it was "aware of images and allegations circulating on social media” but would not comment “until the facts have been established".

Following his arrest Greenwood was removed from FIFA 22 by creators EA Sports.

Nike have suspended their deal with the footballer, while Red's sponsor TeamViewer have also condemned any form of 'violent behaviour' and say it 'fully supports measures taken' by the club.

A statement from Nike read: "We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation."

TeamViewer said: "We are in close contact with our partner Manchester United, appreciate their immediate actions and support them in the measures taken.

"We are closely monitoring the developments and trust that the authorities will provide clarity in this matter."

GMP added that "the victim continues to be offered specialist support".