Breaking News
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood arrested over threats to kill as police continue rape enquiry
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and sexual assault.
Police have been given more time to investigate and question the striker after he was arrested on 30 January following allegations on social media of the rape and assault of a woman.
The posts, which have since been deleted, included video, photos and an audio recording.
Magistrates authorised an extension until Wednesday 2 February, and Greenwood remains in police custody.
In a statement Greater Manchester Police said: "The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday 30 January afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.
"He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow Wednesday 2 February.
"Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill."
Manchester United have suspended the 20-year-old from the squad until further notice.
In a statement the club said: "Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind.
"As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice"
It had previously said it was "aware of images and allegations circulating on social media” but would not comment “until the facts have been established".
Following his arrest Greenwood was removed from FIFA 22 by creators EA Sports.
Nike have suspended their deal with the footballer, while Red's sponsor TeamViewer have also condemned any form of 'violent behaviour' and say it 'fully supports measures taken' by the club.
A statement from Nike read: "We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation."
TeamViewer said: "We are in close contact with our partner Manchester United, appreciate their immediate actions and support them in the measures taken.
"We are closely monitoring the developments and trust that the authorities will provide clarity in this matter."
GMP added that "the victim continues to be offered specialist support".
Domestic Abuse helplines
Refuge
Refuge supports more than 6,000 clients on any one day, helping them rebuild their lives and overcome many different forms of violence and abuse - including domestic violence, sexual violence, so-called ‘honour’-based violence, human trafficking and modern slavery, and female genital mutilation
If you, or someone you care about, is experiencing domestic abuse, you can phone The National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.
Women's Aid
Women’s Aid is the national charity working to end domestic abuse against women and children. They have been at the forefront of shaping and coordinating responses to domestic violence and abuse through practice for over 45 years.
You can send an email to a Women’s Aid domestic abuse support worker.
Or you can use their online live chat.
Men's Advice Line
Men’s Advice Line is a team of friendly Advisors who will listen and believe you. Its focus is to increase the safety of men experiencing domestic abuse, and the safety of any children, by providing confidential support.
You can call on 0808 8010 327 for non-judgemental information and support.
Lines are open Monday and Wednesday, 9am to 8pm, and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am to 5pm
ManKind
The Mankind Initiative is the principal, expert and specialist charity in the UK focussing on male victims of domestic abuse. The charity collaborates and works in close partnership with other organisations and practitioners to support these victims too. It was the first in Great Britain to support male victims.
You can call ManKind on 01823 334 244 (Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm)
Merseyside Domestic Violence Service
Merseyside Domestic Violence Services (MDVS) formally known as Chrysalis is a registered charity working with women, men, children, young people and families whose lives have been affected in some way by the issues related to domestic violence and cultural/honour based crime.
For assistance call or text 07802 722703, or email info@mdvs.org