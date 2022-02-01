A vile gang who subjected a homeless woman to an 11-hour ordeal after luring her into a house with the promise of a warm drink and some food have been jailed for a total of 36 years after they gang raped her in June 2021.

Adrian Voicu, 31, Constantin Dumitru, 24 and Sandokan Pachiu, 40, were sentenced today at Bolton Crown Court for the false imprisonment and rape of a woman, between the 31st May and the 3rd June last year.

The 43-year-old woman was outside a homeless shelter in Leigh where she had been unable to secure a bed for the night when the prosecution argued that Voicu asked her to come over to him for a drink repeatedly. He then led her, not into a takeaway as expected, but to a flat at the side.

As she walked in, Voicu locked the door and he, Dumitru, Pachiu and an unidentified male raped her repeatedly.

The three men denied two counts of rape and one count of false imprisonment.

The prosecution presented evidence at trial including the victim’s evidence, forensic evidence and CCTV evidence.

The jury found the three males guilty of rape and false imprisonment. Voicu was jailed for 13 years. Dumitru and Pachiu were jailed for 11 and a half years.

Gillian Petrovic, Senior Crown Prosecutor in the CPS' North West’s Rape and Serious Sexual offence team said: “What these men put the victim through is abhorrent.

"She was alone and vulnerable, and they took full advantage of that.

“These offences have had a severe psychological effect on the victim who said in her Victim Impact Statement that she now feels dirty and worthless and only goes outside if she has to.

“I hope seeing the men punished for what they did to her, will assist her to rebuild her life.”

Detective Sergeant Eleanor Campbell, of GMP's Wigan district, said: "This was a sickening and horrific ordeal that will no doubt leave a damaging and haunting impact on the victim.

"I'd like to thank her for her unwavering cooperation in this investigation and I hope this helps bring some form of closure after such a lengthy ordeal.

"And I hope this sentencing sends a clear message that sexual assault is absolutely not acceptable and anyone who engages in this criminal behaviour will be brought to justice to face the consequences for their actions."