Nike have suspended their deal with Mason Greenwood following his arrest on suspicion of rape and assault.

The 20-year-old Manchester United footballer remains in police custody after detectives were granted additional time to question the forward, who has been suspended from playing or training with the club.

A statement from Nike read: "We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation."

In a statement, Manchester United said it "does not condone violence of any kind". Credit: PA

Greenwood has been suspended from the Manchester United squad until further notice.

In a statement the club said it is "aware of images and allegations circulating on social media” but that it would not comment “until the facts have been established".

It added: “Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "Inquiries are ongoing and the victim is being offered specialist support.

"We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim’s right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings."