A "sadistic" couple have been jailed for a combined 15 years after the violent kidnap, blackmail, and assault of a man in Oldham that left him scarred for life.

Steven Wynnyk, 41, and Sarah Davies, 33, beat their victim with a metal pole, poured boiling water over him and burnt him with a cigarette on Wednesday 4 August 2021.

The victim was left with second degree burns, a cut to his head, scarring and psychological trauma after the 12-hour attack.

Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court heard how the victim - a man in his 40s - arrived to meet Davies, his ex partner, on Edmund Street.

Her friend, Wynnyk, was waiting inside the property and beat the man with a metal pole before torturing him for more than 12 hours.

Boiling water was thrown on the victim's head and he was told he would be buried.

Wynnyk and Davies put a bag over his head and drove him to several locations across Oldham while burning him with cigarettes and demanding money.

The victim was released after the kidnappers visited his mother's address and took hundreds of pounds.

Both defendants took the case to trial before Davies pleaded guilty on the first day to single counts of kidnap and blackmail.

Wynnyk denied the accusations throughout the week-long trial before he was found unanimously guilty by a jury.

Steven Wynnyk, of Edmund Street, was sentenced to nine years in jail.

Sarah Davies, of Wyndham Avenue, Swinton, was ordered to serve six years and four months.

Detective Sergeant Keri Alldritt, of GMP Oldham, said: "This brutal ordeal has left a man traumatised and the impact cannot be measured.

"Wynnyk and Davies should be utterly ashamed of their remorseless and almost sadistic actions and it is right that they spend such a lengthy spell behind bars to reflect on the misery they have inflicted on an innocent man."