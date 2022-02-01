This video contains distressing images Play video

Video Report by Granada Reports journalist Tasha Kacheri

There's growing concern over the continuing need for support for victims of domestic abuse in the North West.

According to new figures at least 80,000 incidents were recorded in the region in just one year.

I was given exclusive access to the women's refuge, Fortalice, where victims of domestic abuse and their families go for help after leaving abusive partners.

The location of the refuge is a secret, and many of the women who walk through Fortalice's doors come with just their children and the clothes on their backs.

I spoke to two women, who bravely told me their stories about the years of abuse they endured at the hands of the people who were meant to love them.

Shontell and Sarah's names and voices have been change to protect them.

According to domestic abuse charities, most abusive relationships start with an element of coercive control and gradually build up to a point where the victims feel trapped.

Both ladies told me they were in awe of their partners, Shontell said: "The day I met him; he was just like a breath of fresh air.

"He was just the centre of attention and everyone seemed to love him, he had all these friends around him and I was just in awe of him. I just wanted to be a part of that."

The women said they loved their partners, but they were also scared to leave them.

Sarah said: "There were threats to kill, threats to stab. I always believed it."

Shontell added: "He threatened to kill me and then kill himself, and I said 'what about the children', he said I’ll burn the house down with them in it."

According to Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Cumbria, and Cheshire Police records nine women were killed by their partners in the North West in 2021.

The women said they endured years of abuse before finally deciding to leave. They said the moment the decision was made was when their children were in danger.

Sarah left after social services got involved and threatened to take her child. She said: "I felt like I’d failed him as a mum for staying with someone who caused all that, and I thought 'oh, maybe he's better with some other parents'."

Shontell said: "The abuse had stretched to my kids. That was the final point. Enough was enough... and then he beat me up in front of a son."Both women managed to get a room at Fortalice, a woman’s refuge for victims of domestic abuse and their children, where they have been trying to rebuild their lives.

Shontell and Sarah's stories are an echo of so many women's stories across the country.

Their stories aren't unique to them or even the refuge, which shows how much of a problem domestic abuse is.

With little funding and ability to raise money due to the nature of the charity, refuges like Fortalice are constantly having to do more with less.

According to a 2019 Women's Aid survey, 61% of refuge referrals in the UK were declined because of lack of space.

Fortalice's CEO, Gill Smallwood told me that her waiting lists and referrals are getting longer But the funding to pay staff wages are the hardest to raise.

If you or anyone you know is affected by anything you read here, help is available at a range of places including: