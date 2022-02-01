Play video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Amy Welch.

A best-selling six-year-old author from Merseyside has just published her second book -after the success of her first fairytale.

Destiny Likambi, who wrote The Girl on a Journey, loves reading and writing and says anyone of any age can write a book.

Both of her stories were written at the age of five - with the second published after she turned six - and are sold on Amazon.

Destiny has written two books.

Her latest story, Destiny and the Troll, tells the tale of a young girl who meets a mysterious creature in the woods - it takes all her courage to save the day.

Destiny's classmates at St Cuthbert's Catholic Primary School in Liverpool have a starring role in her new book.

Her teacher, Danielle Garvey, said: "They have enjoyed listening to her reading, we've had her reading at snack time and as a teacher you want to encourage that love of reading, that joy."

Destiny said that an author needs to have a "wide imagination" to write a book, but believes anyone can do it.She wants to be a doctor or a dancer when she grows up and, if her determination so far is anything to go by, she is sure to have her happy ending.

For more information about Destiny and her books can be found on the Likambi Global Publishing website and Amazon.