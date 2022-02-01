Several thousand vulnerable children aged between 5 and 11 will now be able to receive their Covid-19 vaccination in the North West.

The eligible category includes those with diabetes, learning disabilities and who are immunosuppressed after cancer treatment.

Children living with someone who is immunosuppressed will also be offered the jab.

More than 100 sites have agreed to be part of the latest push to vaccinate as many young people as possible across the region.

More than 100 sites have already agreed to be part of the latest expansion. Credit: PA

The NHS say vaccinations to 5-11 year olds are being delivered initially by GP led teams and hospital hubs.

Eligible children will be offered two 10 microgram doses of the Pfizer vaccine eight weeks apart – a third of the amount used for adult vaccinations.

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, Regional Director of Commissioning for NHS England and NHS Improvement, said: “With this expansion of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, we can ensure that the youngest and most at-risk children have the very best protection from the virus.

“It is proven that the vaccines prevent serious illness – including from the omicron variant, which is spreading through our younger population at a faster rate than we have seen before; case rates of primary school aged children are continuing to increase, even though other age groups are falling.

“If you’re the parent or guardian of a 5 -11 year old, who is eligible for the vaccination, please come forward and book an appointment as soon as the NHS contacts you.

"A dose of this vaccine will help protect your child, yourself and your loved ones.”

Listen to ITV News' coronavirus podcast

The NHS will contact parents and guardians when it is time for their child to get the vaccine.

They are asked to attend with their children and are asked to read the patient information in advance of arriving for their appointment.

More than 14.2 million vaccinations, including 3.7 million booster jabs have been delivered in the North West so far.

Visit the NHS website for more information on coronavirus vaccinations.