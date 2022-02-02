A teenager whose body was found in Salford on Sunday morning has been named by police.

The body of 17-year-old Alan Szelugowski was found by a dog walker in Clowes Park in Salford at around 7.30am.

Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old male who was arrested on suspicion of murder has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Forensic officers on the scene at Clowes Park. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Davies, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "Our thoughts go out to Alan's family at this incredibly difficult time.

"We ask that they are given privacy at this time to allow them to grieve and come to terms with this devastating incident.

"GMP is continuing its investigation at pace into the circumstances surrounding Alan's death.

"I would urge anyone who may have information or footage that could assist us and our investigation to get in touch with police as soon as you can.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant you feel it might be, could be a vital part of our enquiries and ensure we identify the responsible person or persons."

Can you help?

Anyone with information, or video footage including mobile phone, CCTV or doorbell footage, should contact police on 0161 856 0055 or 101 quoting incident 854 of 30/01/22.

Alternatively, details can be passed tp www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.